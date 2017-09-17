University of Maryland Police responded to a swastika, accompanied by an offensive phrase, in the plant sciences building Wednesday.
The graffiti, which was found on a balcony railing on the building's fifth floor, has since been removed, said University Police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas.
Police responded at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday but do not yet know when the incident occurred.
The discovery comes following a year of racist imagery on the campus — one which ended with the killing of black Bowie State University student Richard Collins in May. White former University of Maryland student Sean Urbanski has since been indicted on murder charges in Collins' death. It remains under investigation as a possible hate crime.
Last school year, there were five reports of white nationalist posters found on the campus, which are under investigation as hate bias incidents.
In April, a noose was found inside of a campus fraternity house. Police have since announced that there is a person of interest in this case.
