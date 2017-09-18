DeVos and her supporters miss the point. They persistently misidentify the problems regarding sexual assault investigations, in which drawn-out processes often retraumatize victims. Yes, it's important to thoroughly adjudicate sexual misconduct, ensuring fairness and safety for all parties, but raising the standard of evidence would lead to the same problems facing the criminal system — in which research suggests only 1 in 15 reported rape cases ends in a conviction. Expulsion from one institution cannot be equivocated to a prison sentence, and institutions must prioritize the safety of its students.