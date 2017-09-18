“It is imperative that our nation’s leaders protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program instituted by President Obama in 2012, allowing students to pursue their education without fear,” Kamenetz wrote in a letter to University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert Caret. “I am urging members of Maryland’s congressional delegation and our State leaders to oppose any effort by incoming President Trump to rescind the DACA program.”

Kamenetz is completing his second term as Baltimore County’s county executive and serves as president of the Maryland Association of Counties, a nonpartisan nonprofit that communicates the needs of local government to the Maryland General Assembly.

Previously, Kamenetz has served as the Baltimore County Council chairman and a member of the Democratic State Central Committee, The Post reported.

[Read more: PG County Executive Rushern Baker will run for governor]

Other candidates for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination include Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, former NAACP President Ben Jealous, Maryland Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D–Montgomery), technology entrepreneur Alec Ross, former University System of Maryland Board of Regents chair James L. Shea and Krish Vignarajah, former policy director for First Lady Michelle Obama.