The Minnesota Timberwolves signed former Maryland basketball guard Melo Trimble on Monday, according to the team. The terms of the agreement were not released.
The deal ensures Trimble will be on the Timberwolves' roster at the start of training camp, which begins in four days. He'll have an opportunity to contend for a place on the team for the 2017-18 season.
While the undrafted Upper Marlboro native faces an uphill battle to earn a long-term place on the squad, Minnesota traded guards Ricky Rubio, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine this offseason, opening up space in its backcourt.
Trimble left Maryland after three prolific seasons running the offense. He led the Terps to three NCAA tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 berth in 2016. As a junior, he averaged 16.8 points and 3.7 assists per contest and was named to the All-Big Ten first team.
He made four Summer League appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Timberwolves.
Minnesota also signed undrafted Duke forward Amile Jefferson on Monday.
