Clinton seems particularly hung up on her email scandal, which she admits "was a dumb mistake." She blames the mainstream media for equating her use of a private email server to the laundry list of Trump scandals. During her interview with Cooper, she recounted the remorseful people who came up to her at book signings and confessed they wish they'd done more to change the outcome of the election. Nevertheless, Clinton says she cannot forgive those who ignored their civic duties by not voting.