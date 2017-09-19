The Maryland field hockey team dropped a spot to No. 10 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday.
Coach Missy Meharg's squad, which hosts Princeton on Tuesday night, was ranked No. 9 and defeated Bucknell and Indiana last week. Michigan, which holds an identical 5-2 record, took over the ninth spot in the polls.
Led by midfielder Lein Holsboer's two goals, the Terps topped Indiana to open Big Ten play Friday. Then, Holsboer and freshman midfielder Kyler Greenwalt each scored twice to help Maryland top Bucknell, 4-1, Sunday. They were named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively.
Princeton (1-4) dropped to No. 17 in the polls after previously being ranked No. 15.
