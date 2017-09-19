The 2017 season couldn't have started out any better for Maryland football. The team upset then-No. 23 Texas in week one, then demolished Towson in week two. After a bye last week, the Terps are getting closer to being ranked. And next month, Maryland will get an even bigger stage.
The Big Ten Network announced today that its live studio show, BTN Tailgate, will be coming to College Park for Maryland football's primetime meeting against Northwestern on Oct. 14. It'll be held on the football practice field at 10 a.m.
Set your ⏰, @TerpsFootball fans. #BTNTailgate is heading to Maryland Oct. 14. @spiceadams will be ready for @CoachDurkin‘s (early AM) NRG. pic.twitter.com/ccrjd5FuRc
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 19, 2017
BTN Tailgate is basically the Big Ten Network's version of ESPN's College GameDay. The show, much like GameDay, invites guests to preview the biggest games of the day, while doing segments and providing analysis live from whatever campus they are on.
While BTN Tailgate is not exactly College GameDay, it will still be a neat opportunity for Maryland to get some love from the conference's television network. And who knows? If the Terps keep winning, maybe the actual GameDay (hopefully with Scott Van Pelt in tow) will come to College Park.
Comments