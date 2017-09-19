It is unfathomable that there is not greater outrage about this absolute evil. More than 80,000 children are suffering from malnutrition, more than 370,000 people are refugees in neighboring Bangladesh and an unknown number have been massacred, although estimates average at least 1,000. As a Jew, I immediately recall stories about the beginning of the Holocaust: Soldiers killing children in front of parents and whole neighborhoods being wiped out. I cannot overstress the cruelty occurring at this moment. And it is just the beginning. Many experts in the region only see the campaign escalating.