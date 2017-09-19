In the past, authors have only had to handle one world-ending threat at a time. But today's writers have to juggle an abundance of anxieties. For example, it's impractical to write about nuclear war and climate change at the same time. This is where those Christian conspiracy theorists have a natural advantage. Spur-of-the-moment panic-making is easy. Your prediction just needs to fit the pressing cultural fear at the time. It doesn't matter if your doomsaying doesn't hold up two months later­ — new apocalyptic forecasts will quickly enter the realm of public imagination.