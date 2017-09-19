"Morty's Mind Blowers" was another strong episode in a successful season, but it could have come at a better time. The eighth episode of the season followed a significant and important story that could have a lasting impact. The episode seems to indicate that this has all happened before — but why air this episode now, this late in the season, after seeing the return of Evil Morty last week? The fact that both episodes are a series of shorter stories in one larger adventure doesn't help "Morty's Mind Blowers" find its role in the show.