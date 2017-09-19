Prince George's County Police have named the victim and three suspects in a Riverdale homicide that occurred on Saturday, according to a news release.
The victim was identified as Carlos Garita-Salazar, a 19-year-old Riverdale resident. On Saturday at at about 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 6000 block of 67th Place, where Garita-Salazar was found inside a car with trauma to his upper body before being pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.
Detectives identified 29-year-old Carlos Cardenas-Banegas, 24-year-old Wilfredo Cardenas-Banegas and 18-year-old Kevin Soriana-Hernand as suspects, according to the release. All three were charged with first- and second-degree murder, and they're in custody of the Prince George's County Department of Corrections on no-bond statuses.
A motive has not yet been determined in this case, but the department said detectives do not believe this crime was random.
