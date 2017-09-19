As part of the 2017 NextNOW festival, students from Bowie State University and the University of Maryland painted a joint mural — dubbed the Unity Mural — which will be split in half so each school can showcase a piece.
Murals and street art have a unique way of expressing messages or themes other art forms cannot match, so we were inspired to find some of the best street art in and around College Park:
This piece of art tells us a list of things to beware of, including money (capitalism) and the Illuminati.
An unfinished work that the artist left for someone else.
A bit of inspiration tagged on the underside of a bridge.
This artist, "Crave," has created several pieces that appear on and around campus.
Another rendition of this artist's tag.
Here, this tag is displayed on the side of one of the transformers on campus.
This campus dumpster is one of many decorated with murals painted by different student organizations.
A bright pop culture reference on an otherwise black and white section of wall.
This newly finished work graces the side of what will soon be Vigilante Coffee.
These are just a short Metro ride away from campus in Garfield Park:
This inspirational message was sprayed hastily on a skate ramp.
More positive vibes seen here painted on some rubble.
This complicated work overlooks the rest of Garfield Park.
