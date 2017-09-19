The University of Maryland's Department of Fraternity and Sorority Life no longer recognizes the school's chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho, Inc. sorority.
The sorority, which is part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, lost its recognition status on Thursday and will not be able to return to campus until fall 2021, according to an email from Corin Edwards, DFSL advising and programming associate director, to this university's Greek life presidents.
The national organization concluded an investigation in June that found evidence of hazing at the sorority. DFSL had been waiting for more details about the investigation before deciding how to respond, but decided to proceed with the suspension in the interest of time, Edwards said.
"We don't know what the hazing was, but any hazing is against our code," Edwards said. "We're continuously fighting to promote values-based organizations that are antithetical to hazing."
The sorority's Eta Beta chapter — which does not have a house — had been instructed to "cease and desist" in March while the national sorority investigated reports of hazing, Edwards said. When the allegations were confirmed, this university's chapter received a two-year suspension from the national organization.
The chapter must comply with this university's standard suspension policy, which typically restricts Greek life organizations from returning to the campus for four years, or until all undergraduates who were active members in the organization have graduated — whichever time period is longer.
Because it is National Hazing Prevention week, DFSL hopes this case serves as a wake up call to the Greek community that this university has zero tolerance for hazing, Edwards said.
"It's a constant battle that is always on [DFSL's] mind," Edwards said. "Hazing is something that we're continuously working against."
The Sigma Gamma Rho president at this university did not respond to request for comment.
