As the season's finale winds to a close, BoJack finds himself back on the deck of his massive mansion speaking to Hollyhock on the phone. Their conversation, which I will not reveal for the sake of spoilers, leaves BoJack with an ever-so-uncommon jovial face. While Season four doesn't have an obvious standout like the breathtaking "Fish Out of Water" episode from season three, its message is unrelentingly accurate. The world, whether filled with anthropomorphic horses, or you and me, is a dark place, to which only we ourselves can provide light.