In a Washington Post article that described Irma as a "dangerous major hurricane," the Caribbean Islands were only mentioned once, and not even by their individual names. The article focused on the potential damage Irma would cause Florida and said essentially nothing about the wreckage it unleashed in Barbuda. Because of Barbuda's small size, citizens had nowhere to evacuate and were forced to remain at home while Irma tore through their towns. Up to 90 percent of Barbuda has been destroyed, and nearby islands such as St. Martin, Antigua and Haiti suffered similar destruction. U.S. focused news covers renders us oblivious to America's humanitarian failure to deliver foreign aid.