Defensive back Josh Woods envisioned a prominent role on the Maryland football team when he joined the program in 2014. Like many freshmen arriving on a college campus, his confidence stemmed from being "the man" in high school.
His self-assurance didn't last.
Early in his opening training camp with the Terps, Woods attempted to deliver a powerful hit to then-sophomore Kenneth Goins. But rather than making a positive first impression with the coaching staff, Woods was bowled over by the 5-foot-9, 233-pound running back.
"[College football] is a bit humbling at first because there are grown men on the same team," Woods said. "[Goins is] a short guy, really strong, low center of gravity, and he just knocked me right on my butt."
Now a senior, Woods has learned to embrace such missteps as part of the college game. He's carved a role in the Terps' secondary, which relies on uncomfortable moments as a way to improve.
After playing in the secondary in just four contests during his freshman and sophomore campaigns, Woods has competed in 11 of Maryland's past 15 games, making 49 tackles in the process.
"His confidence has grown over the time he's been here," wide receiver D.J. Moore said, "and he's more physical than I'd seen him."
Woods and his fellow defensive backs will be tested Saturday against Central Florida. The Knights scored 61 points in their season opener and return quarterback McKenzie Milton, a dual-threat sophomore who has gained confidence in the pocket since making his first career start against the Terps last season.
Maryland won that matchup, 30-24, but Milton torched the defense for three scores.
"He's a dangerous player," coach DJ Durkin said. "He's [improved at] understanding their offense, what they want to do. He's elusive, he scrambles, he's hard to get down on the ground, and when he scrambles, he keeps his eyes down the field as well."
Last season, Milton threw for 1,983 yards, rushed for 158 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground. He racked up 360 yards through the air in his only game this year.
Woods said Maryland would try to keep the multidimensional quarterback in the pocket.
But after allowing 375 passing yards to a similarly styled Texas offense on Sept. 2, the secondary understands the Knights' big-play potential, which will put defensive backs under pressure Saturday.
Linemen and linebackers can get away with coverage mistakes without earning scorn from fans, Woods said, but casual viewers generally pick up on errors from defensive backs because they result in touchdowns.
Instead of backing down from difficult matchups or isolated areas of the field, which the secondary refers to as "the jungle," against Central Florida, the defenders will seek out challenging circumstances. It's part of their "jungle standard," which prohibits the group from shying away from potential failure.
Their aggression has led to three interceptions this season.
"You're going to make good plays and you're going to make bad plays," Woods said. "Whatever happens, happens. If I make a good play, good. If I make a bad play, alright we'll learn from it in the film room."
Since his first camp in College Park, Woods has pursued tenuous situations, like his attempted takedown of Goins as a freshman. Now, he brushes off his failures with ease as he chases momentum-shifting plays.
"The jungle is a dark place," Woods said. "Not many people want to be there, but that's where we thrive."
Comments