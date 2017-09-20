There seems to be a pattern among young male celebrities in which they spiral out of control and grow up too fast after years of being overworked and exposed to sexual attention and harsh criticism on the internet. But, unlike young megastars of the past, Sartorius' career is centered around being accessible to fans and having a strong social media presence, not necessarily his talent. This unique base may bring about a different experience in stardom than pop culture addicts are used to watching. Maybe by the time he's a household name, he'll have a decent idea on how to deal with fame.