A new concession stand inspired by this state's cuisine debuted in Maryland Stadium on Sept. 9, in time for the Terrapin's home football opener against Towson University.
The new stand, called Maryland Pride, offers options such as a half-pound, in-house-made crab cake, fresh-brewed sweet tea and a "Baltimore cheesesteak," which is topped with Old Bay and white cheese.
Customers can also purchase pork barbecue, which is slow-smoked on campus for more than 18 hours, and a miniature version of the popular "Chessie," a soft pretzel baked with crab dip, said Joe Mullineaux, senior associate director of Dining Services, who oversees all concessions in the stadium.
"Over the past few years, we've really been trying to get concessions focused on Maryland traditions and cuisines," Mullineaux said.
Mullineaux added that the location of the new station has historically been a "slow" one in terms of business because it's physically "out of the flow of things."
The stand, which is adorned with this state's flag, is located near the west gate of the stadium behind Section 16.
Originally the station was home to a caramel corn stand, Mullineaux said, and over the years, "it's been about everything you could imagine."
However, after one football game, Mullineaux said he is confident that Maryland Pride will be successful although previous stations have not been.
At the Towson opener, the stand made 60 percent more in sales than it ever had before, he said.
The fresh-brewed sweet tea was a favorite among customers and sold out at the game, Mullineaux added.
Numbi Lutebula, a freshman enrolled in letters and sciences originally from Baltimore, has high expectations for the new stand and hopes it will be a good addition to the stadium.
Lutebula said she likes the premise of Maryland Pride, which includes the option of the Baltimore cheesesteak.
"It brings home a little bit closer," she said.
However, Luke Makris, a supply chain management graduate student, said the menu of Maryland Pride doesn't fit with the type of food most people expect and crave at sporting events.
"I personally don't think that it would do better than any other [concession stands] just because it has Old Bay-related things and whatnot," Makris said.
While staff from Dining Services expect the new station to be popular among students, they predict it will do even better with fans of visiting teams, said Mullineaux.
Mullineaux said he hopes out-of-state guests will be drawn by the novelty of the stand and compelled to try menu items described as classic Maryland cuisine.
"It's something different," Mullineaux said. "It's not something you're going to find at every university."
