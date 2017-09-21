While the intricate plotline of cults, clowns and elections at times seem both confusing and disconnected, as with most AHS seasons, time will eventually converge these seemingly disparate stories. The perplexing plot line not only adds mystery and suspense but also a sense of unpredictability that causes you to wonder if what you're seeing is actually happening. At times, one is unsure whether the scene is a character's perspective, a hallucination or merely a dream sequence.