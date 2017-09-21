The task force created five working groups: free speech and hate speech, policies and procedures, prevention and education, climate and hate bias response. These subcommittees will produce preliminary recommendations to the task force as a whole. They are the task force's first steps in fulfilling Loh and the Senate Executive Committee's request for the group to "consider how best to nurture a climate that is respectful and inclusive of all members of our campus community, stands against hate, and reaffirms the values that define us as a University," according to the task force's charge.