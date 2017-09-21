Other schools tried to recruit Maryland men's soccer defender Donovan Pines, but the process was mostly a formality for the Clarksville native.
Pines — whose father, Darryll Pines, is the dean of this university's engineering school — has Maryland in his blood and had his sights set on College Park from a young age.
"I'm glad we were able to keep him at home," coach Sasho Cirovski said, "and I got a chance to coach him."
Donovan Pines committed to Maryland as a junior at River Hill High School and has been a force on Maryland's backline each of his first two seasons.
Cirovski, who also lives in Howard County, has known the family for years, and Pines was a ballboy at some Maryland games growing up.
Around that time, Pines was a winger. The 6-foot-5 sophomore has always been taller than his peers, and when he was younger he used the speed his long legs afforded him to become a dangerous attacking player.
"But I just kept growing," Pines said. "They put me at defensive mid, and I was doing well there, and then they just put me in the back."
Height runs in Pines' family. His sister, Kalala Pines, who played basketball with one of Cirovski's daughters nearly a decade ago, was listed at 5-foot-10 while she played volleyball at River Hill. She also is a student at Maryland now.
Neither of the Pines are engineering majors; Kalala Pines studies physical therapy and Donovan Pines is a biology major, a choice he said he made because his interests lie in biology. But the family and team appear careful to avoid connecting Pines' athletic career at Maryland to his dad's job.
Pines' bio on the team roster — which commonly lists family member's connections to the school and includes that his sister attends Maryland — does not mention the 22 years his father has spent at this university.
The biology program at Maryland was a big factor in Pines' decision to attend Maryland, he said, but he's also been a standout for Cirovski's team in his first two seasons. He was selected Big Ten All-Freshman team last year after playing in 17 games, mostly as a bench player.
This year, he's been alternating starts at centerback with defender Miles Stray. As one of two contributors from last season's backline, Pines has helped reform Maryland's defense as the team has quickly returned to the top of the rankings. When he's on the field, Pines' size makes him an effective weapon against balls in the air.
"Even sometimes when I come up with my hands, when he jumps he's above me," goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair said. "Knowing that if I can't get to the ball, there's a good chance that he wins it, is very heartwarming for not only me but the whole team."
When St. Clair signals he's going to rise to catch or punch an opponent's cross, Pines has to get out of the way.
Pines relishes when the ball is out of St. Clair's range and he gets a chance to clear the pass himself.
"I take it upon myself," Pines said, "to just win all those balls."
Cirovski describes the centerback as a "gentle giant" off the field, but Pines said he has had an affinity for thwarting attackers since switching to defense.
"I just ran people down, shut people down," Pines said. "I loved stopping people, and I was just having fun doing it. So I love this position."
