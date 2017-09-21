Opponent: Central Florida (1-0)
Location: Maryland Stadium, College Park
Kickoff: Saturday, 3 p.m. (EST)
Last Week: Maryland: bye week UCF: canceled due to Hurricane Irma
Last Matchup: Last year, Maryland edged out UCF 30-24 in double overtime thanks to a Tyrrell Pigrome scramble in his NCAA debut earlier that night.
TV: FS1
Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / ESPN 980 AM (Washington, D.C.) — Johnny Holliday and Tim Strachan
Student Radio: WMUC Sports — Megan Smedley and Alex Flum
Weather forecast: High of 84, sunny and 5 mph winds.
Three Terps to Watch
Wide receiver D.J. Moore — Moore was praised highly this week after an impressive outing against Towson, including this absurd touchdown:
Moore is continuing to prove he is one of the best wideouts in the Big Ten and the country. He is averaging 115 receiving yards per game, best in the Big Ten and 14th best in the country.
Defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. — Savage has been this biggest playmaker in the defensive secondary and they will need it against UCF's quarterback McKenzie Milton who still has the highest passer rating after only playing one game in three weeks. Last week Savage had his second career interception, first for a touchdown and in week one he had a pick-six that was called back by a penalty.
Running back Lorenzo Harrison — Last year Harrison had his breakout game rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Ty Johnson has stolen most of the spotlight in the Maryland backfield, but Harrison is due for a breakout game, and a familiar foe might be Harrison's best chance.
UCF Knights to watch
Quarterback McKenzie Milton — At a press conference Tuesday, DJ Durkin raved about Milton's growth from last year to this year:
“I think he’s a different player that way of understanding their offense, what they want to do. He’s elusive, he scrambles, he’s hard to get down on the ground, and when he scrambles, he keeps his eyes down the field as well,” said Durkin. “A lot of his big plays come from scrambling out of the pocket, kind of broken plays or buying time, and launching the ball down the field.”
Milton will have a much tougher test against Maryland, but he has had two weeks off to prepare since winning AAC Offensive Player of the Week.
Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith — In the UCF opener, Smith had 3 catches for 72 yards and found the end zone twice. Smith led the Knights last year with 57 catches and 853 yards, including an 8 catches/114 yard performance and a touchdown, leading all receivers across the board.
