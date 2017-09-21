Larger administrative steps within actual prisons must be put into effect to ensure the mentally ill receive humane treatment. American prisons need to look at prison models established in Scandinavian countries, such as Sweden, which boasts rehabilitative practices that ensure inmates can transition well into society when they are discharged. It's easy to think of inmates as subhuman. They are isolated from society and not much is known about their treatments or the conditions inside the prison system. This does not eliminate the pressing need to focus on rehabilitation to accomplish sustainable and humane prison reform.