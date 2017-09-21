I implore everyone to think about the ways we speak about events like the ones in St. Louis; to think about the words we use and the narratives we play into; to think about our individual roles in the systems of oppression at play. It is human nature to seek comfort, and particularly at a school as big as the University of Maryland, it is easy to retreat into groups which affirm and align with our beliefs. However, these echo chambers often seem to foster abstract conversation and complacency — in no way critically engaging with or holistically examining the structural forces present at every level of society and coming up with concrete action.