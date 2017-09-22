Under Obama, colleges used “the preponderance of evidence” standard, which states “the proof need only show that the facts are more likely to be than not so.” Now, they can use that standard or “clear and convincing evidence standard,” which is defined as “that proof which results in reasonable certainty of the truth.” This standard is more difficult to meet when evaluating sexual assault cases.

This guidance will be in effect until the Education Department collects comment and issues new rules.