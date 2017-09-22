The arts also dictate pop culture. The general public has trouble grasping the urgency of climate change, quite possibly because it is often absent from our songs, our cinema and our stories. On those rare instances when I do see climate change in the arts, it is almost always through a science-fiction lens. If something is inseparable from science fiction, it won't be taken seriously by those who think the genre is mere fantasy. When climate change is tied to science fiction, consumers fail to understand the gravity of the threat.