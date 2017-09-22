The Maryland field hockey team failed to reach two goals in four of its first eight contests. But behind a stringent defense, the Terps entered their game against Iowa with a 5-3 record.
They provided another shutdown performance on Friday, keeping the Hawkeyes' productive offense in check during a 2-1 win at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex.
While Iowa racked up 23 goals in its first nine games, it managed just 11 shots against the Terps and couldn't get on the board until late in the second half. Maryland goalkeeper Sarah Holliday made five saves to lead the defensive effort.
Holliday came up big in the fourth minute, blocking a shot at point-blank range from midfielder Makenna Grewe. Iowa received the rebound, but the second attempt from forward/midfielder Mallory Lefkowitz went wide.
The Hawkeyes didn't attempt another shot until the 31st minute, when they attempted two penalty corners in rapid succession.
Both were denied — first when midfielder Brooke DeBerdine charged Iowa midfielder/defender Katie Birch to block her shot, and then when Holliday ranged to her right to deflect a Birch shot out of bounds.
Birch's third penalty corner, with under a minute to go in the half, soared high over the goal.
As the game wound down, Maryland's offense provided a breakthrough.
In the 61st minute, midfielder Madison Maguire sprinted down the right side of the field. Cutting in front of the goal, she whacked a one-handed shot through the left side for the first score of the afternoon.
Two minutes later, the Terps earned their fifth penalty corner. Taking her third shot of the day, forward Linnea Gonzales fired a quick strike over Jones, increasing the advantage to 2-0.
Iowa notched a breakaway goal from midfielder/defender Taylor Omweg in the 69th minute, but the Terps ran out the clock to escape with their second win in Big Ten play.
