Juan Uriagereka, who was offered the job of dean of the University of Maryland's graduate school, will not assume the position.
University President Wallace Loh announced in a campuswide email Aug. 28 that Uriagereka, a linguistics professor, had been appointed to the position, but this university never announced whether he had accepted it.
Interim Dean Jeffrey Franke will continue to lead the school in the meantime, Provost Mary Ann Rankin wrote in a statement.
"The search for a Dean of the Graduate School continues," Rankin wrote. "In the meantime, I continue to be grateful to our Interim Dean Jeff Franke for skillfully leading and guiding graduate studies during an important time."
Franke was not considered a candidate for the position because he did not meet the university requirement of being a professor, Loh told The Diamondback earlier this month.
The provost's office will release more information about the process in the coming weeks, university spokeswoman Katie Lawson wrote in an email.
Some graduate students were surprised by Loh's announcement and wanted a more detailed message from the provost, who made the decision to offer Uriagereka the job, Loh said.
This story will be updated.
