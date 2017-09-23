Maryland men's soccer defender George Campbell didn't play at Michigan State on Friday due to an injured hamstring, a team spokesman said.
Campbell was dressed for the game and was not considered unavailable, a team spokesman said, but didn't enter the game.
"George will be back very soon," Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski said after the game.
One of the team's co-captains, Campbell started at right back in six of Maryland's first seven games this year. The Baltimore native spent his first three seasons playing midfield and forward for the Terps before converting to defender this year.
Campbell is one of four new starting defenders for the Terps this season.
Defender Ben Di Rosa started in place of Campbell, the second start and sixth appearance of the freshman's career.
