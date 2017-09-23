Two weeks ago, the Maryland men's soccer team played a scoreless tie against Indiana, a team that rose to No. 1 in the rankings shortly after.
Friday, the No. 3 Terps traveled to No. 6 Michigan State, the team's first ranked opponent since that contest.
Again, neither squad managed a goal in 110 minutes, as Maryland played its second 0-0 tie of the season. But after not managing a shot on goal against the Hoosiers, Maryland appeared much more dangerous against the Spartans, taking 20 shots and putting seven on target.
The Terps travelled to East Lansing, Michigan, looking to make an offensive statement against a Spartans team that had conceded just once in its first seven games. Michigan State's backline was up to the test.
Maryland, meanwhile, matched a school record by recording its fifth consecutive shutout, another impressive showing from a backline with four new starters and a new goalkeeper.
The Terps outshot the Spartans, 20-9, though many of their efforts came from distance and didn't threaten goalkeeper Jimmy Hague.
They nearly scored in the sixth minute, when midfielder Eryk Williamson used the outside of his right foot to float a shot off the post.
After the ball hit the post, Williamson chased it down, trying to prevent it from rolling out of bounds. When he failed to reach the ball in time, he reached down and bounced it a few times in frustration, showing a half-smile, half-grimace as he looked back at the field.
In the 60th minute, Hague made two of his seven saves in quick succession, first diving to stop a Williamson shot and then — without getting back to his feet — putting his hand up to save forward Gordon Wild's diving header on the rebound.
Both teams put dangerous crosses into the box in the first overtime period, but the Spartans defense cleared Maryland's attempt and a miscommunication led to the end of the Michigan State chance.
The Terps looked tired in the second overtime period, perhaps a result of the 92-degree heat at kickoff. The Terps sat back in the final 10 minutes, leaving Wild as the lone player trying to counterattack at times.
At the end of both overtimes, Maryland produced a last-second shot. Both times, the shots were deflected out, meaning the Terps took eight corner kicks despite earning 10.
