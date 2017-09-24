My love of Green Tidings goes deeper than its ability to appease my taste buds, though. I think it's simply the feeling of something different. My college body is so used to fast food and hastily prepared Ramen that any fresh ingredient can create a neurological response. Perhaps in a few years I will have matured into a competent adult, able to cook for myself and maintain a balanced diet. Maybe I'll visit campus and stroll right by the Green Tidings truck without looking back. But for now, I remain vulnerable to its charms.