After consecutive straight-set defeats against No. 7 Washington and Ohio State, Maryland volleyball ended its losing skid on the back of clean hitting.
After hitting below .100 In consecutive losses, the Terps matched their 2016 win total with a .233 hitting performance to sweep Indiana (25-17, 25-19, 26-24).
Wednesday against The Buckeyes, outside hitter Gia Milana said Maryland was outplayed in every facet. The roles were reversed Saturday. Maryland outblocked the Hoosiers, and their serving and steady attack helped earn a sweep over Indiana for the second straight year.
Milana led the Terps with 11 kills while middle blocker Hailey Murray added nine amidst a .667 hitting display. Maryland finished the match with nine aces and six blocks.
Maryland ended a six-set stretch of defeats with a dominant first set. On the first serve, Milana hit a dipping ball in which Indiana libero Bayli Lebo couldn't handle. The Terps used aggressive serving to gain a lead in the first frame. While they posted five service errors, two aces and steady low serves gave Indiana trouble.
The Terps scored on over 70 percent of Indiana's first set serves.
Maryland continued clean hitting in the second set, closing a 25-19 win with a .400 clip. Maryland added four aces in the frame, with Pritchard leading the night with four. Milana's ninth kill deflected off blockers to put away the set as all six attackers hit above .200.
Maryland picked up three of its first six points in the third set on Indiana service errors. But the Terps hit negative midway through the third frame, forcing coach Steve Aird to call a timeout, trailing 17-14. Then, Milana grabbed a 23-22 set lead with back-to-back aces.
Middle Blocker Jada Gardner completed Maryland's comeback in the third set with a block. After trailing by as many as four in the final frame, the Terps finished on a 12-7 run.
