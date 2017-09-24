In a press release, the board said Loh's increase brings his "compensation closer to the median earned by peers at comparable institutions nationwide," and later referenced strong performance as one factor justifying the salary bump. The board believes our president is doing a good job. But, critically, it calculated Loh's bonus by comparing his pay to that of university presidents at similar institutions. The board threw Loh $75k — enough to buy three cars or one year of an Ivy League education — because, well, everyone else is doing it.