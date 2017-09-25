"That is just so not beneficial to the rest of the residents unless you work for the university," Malsawma said. "[I would like] for us to form a really strong sense of identity so that when projects and proposals come up from the University of Maryland, we can say, 'Well, this is who we are, and that doesn't really fit in with what we want to be, or do, as a city.' So I'd like to develop that sense of very strong identity with regards to what College Park is going to be all about."