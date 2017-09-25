A man was fatally shot and another was reported wounded in a shooting at a College Park apartment complex on Sunday, Prince George's County Police said.
Officers responded to the Sevens Spring Apartments complex at about 5:25 a.m. and found the men inside, police said. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital, and his identity will be released on Monday, Prince George’s County Police spokesman Cpl. Harry Bond said.
The second man was still in the hospital as of Sunday night, Bond said.
Both men appeared to be in their early 20s, but police did not identify them, The Washington Post reported.
The Seven Springs Apartments, located on Cherry Hill Road, houses many University of Maryland students and is served by Shuttle-UM’s Seven Springs Apartments route, according to this university’s Off-Campus Housing Services.
The homicide is under investigation.
Senior staff writer Christine Condon contributed to this article.
