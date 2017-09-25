"The stuff [at open mic night] is a wild card, people talk about everything from parental issues, their school issues, being in love, falling out of love. People perform music. People do jokes, or [they] talk about feminism or politics," said Omisore, a senior accounting major. "People always come to me and say, 'I want to come to the open mic and I don't know what to do.' The only thing I want anyone to do when they come to my open mic is just tell the truth. I don't say that we're musicians or poets, I say we're truth tellers."