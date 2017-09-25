Her most audacious moments, such as the suave "Chrome (Like Ooh)" and the chest-pounding, spastic verses on "You Should Know," melt into softer, unassuming tones. The latter features Busta Rhymes, and given the climate of the first four minutes of the song, Busta's anticipated rambunctiousness is nearly perfect. Instead, his two minutes or so break down into a love song. She lets herself flex a little more on "OooWee," enabled by the always-charismatic Anderson .Paak.