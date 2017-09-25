Remember two weeks ago when former Terp Stefon Diggs balled out on Monday Night Football wearing Randy Moss cleats? Well guess what: he balled out again this Sunday.
Diggs grabbed two touchdowns and hauled in eight passes for 173 yards, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-17 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Today was the third time in his career Diggs caught two touchdowns in one game and the sixth time he finished a game with more than 100 receiving yards.
You can see his two touchdowns below.
Even though the Terps didn’t win this weekend, at least we can count on our alums to come through.
Comments