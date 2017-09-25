University of Maryland Police responded to reports of an assault, Title IX-related incidents and suspicious activity, among other incidents, this past week, according to police reports.
Assault
On Sept. 17 at 2:32 p.m., a male student reported an assault. He said he was hit in the head by another man on Sept. 16 between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. near 13 Fraternity Row, which is the Zeta Psi fraternity chapter house, police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas said.
The incident was unprovoked and the victim suffered minor injuries, Hoaas said. Police are trying to find the suspect but would not disclose any information on possible leads. This case is still active.
Title IX-related incidents
On Monday at 1:42 p.m., University Police responded to the 8200 block of Route 1 for a report of a noncriminal Title IX-related incident, according to police reports.
At 7:57 p.m. that same day, police responded to the Biology-Psychology Building for another noncriminal Title IX-related incident. Both cases are still active.
Suspicious activity
Officers responded to the Leonardtown Community on Sept. 17 at 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious person report. A female student reported that she saw someone with a gun near Yale Avenue and Princeton Avenue, Hoaas said.
Officers searched the area but couldn't find the suspect. Police did an initial review of nearby cameras but didn't find anything substantial.
This case is active, and police are waiting for a formal report on more cameras in the area.
Theft
University Police responded to a theft report at the 3400 block of Tulane Drive on Thursday at 9:20 a.m.
A female student told officers all four tires and wheels were stolen off her car between Sept. 20 at about 7 p.m. and Sept. 21 at about 9:20 a.m., Hoaas said.
The area was processed for evidence, and officers are currently reviewing video from cameras in the area. This case is active.
Comments