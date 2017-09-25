On Sept. 17 at 2:32 p.m., a male student reported an assault. He said he was hit in the head by another man on Sept. 16 between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. near 13 Fraternity Row, which is the Zeta Psi fraternity chapter house, police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas said.