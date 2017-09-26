But despite their egregious flaws, the early efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare only changed specific details of the existing policy. The impact of those changes would've been far-reaching and devastating for some families, but at least the fallout would've been predictable. The most recent round of healthcare proposals, on the other hand, consists of sweeping, untested policy revisions. The Graham-Cassidy bill radically restructures the healthcare system to redistribute federal funds to the states as block grants, which gives states money without hard restrictions on what they can use it for. To make matters worse, Republicans hope to pass the bill by Sept. 30, a timeframe so short the Congressional Budget Office will not have time to evaluate the bill. Pushing to pass such a politicized and sweeping change to the healthcare system without even a CBO evaluation is simply too risky. It may help the Republican Party in the next election cycle, but they risk jeopardizing a fifth of the economy in the process.