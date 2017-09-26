Maryland football freshman quarterback Kasim Hill tore his ACL on Saturday against Central Florida, the team announced Tuesday. He will miss the rest of the season.
Quarterback Max Bortenschlager will start Saturday at Minnesota. He struggled against the Knights, throwing two interceptions and taking five sacks.
Hill is the second Terps quarterback to endure a season-ending injury. First-choice signal-caller Tyrrell Pigrome tore his ACL in the third quarter against then-No. 23 Texas.
Coach DJ Durkin said quarterback Caleb Henderson, who has missed the first three games with a foot injury, will be the Terps' second option under center. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Brand is the team's third-string quarterback.
Hill suffered the injury in the first quarter against the Knights. After his exit, the Terps' offense faltered in a 38-10 defeat.
Hill recorded three total touchdowns and 230 passing yards through about five quarters this year. The four-star recruit out of D.C. helped the Terps upset the Longhorns with a fourth-quarter rushing score.
Offensive coordinator Walt Bell mentioned running backs Ty Johnson and Lorenzo Harrison as emergency quarterbacks earlier this season.
Comments