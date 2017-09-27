Baller-turned-rapper AJ Francis is making a return to his DMV roots.
Francis spent four years as a defensive lineman on Maryland's football team from 2009 to 2012, recording 149 tackles. He's still making hits, but not on the football field. He now raps under the name FRAN¢. In fact, he has an album available to purchase on iTunes.
With any good album comes good music videos, and Francis posted a preview of one of his videos on his Instagram account. You, a well-versed UMD student, might recognize the locations.
That's right, you're looking at a music video shot in Maryland Stadium and the outdoor swimming pool at the Eppley Recreation Center.
It's always nice to see Terp alumni pay homage to their school. But a music video shot on campus by a former player? That's probably a first.
