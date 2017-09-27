If you are moving from one company to another, the interviewer might ask why you are deciding to leave. Again, don't beat around the bush. Be honest about your goals for the future, and how the company you are interviewing for aligns with your plans. However, it is never appropriate to complain about your current company; even if your boss was unbearable, whining about them does not come across well to the person interviewing you. It is important to remain tactful when explaining why you want to move on from your current place of employment.