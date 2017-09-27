In center frame on the album's cover, Macklemore stares into the eyes of the listener, shielding his need for approval behind a cool gaze. He's equipped with all the pre-requisites for rap-game success: a fresh pair of Nikes, colorful tattoos, the type of gangster low-rider vehicle that inspired War's 1975 jam (and the George Lopez theme song), and the proper astrological sign. He's all alone, but two personas reside within, neither bringing forth content that justifies the aesthetic.