The Maryland field hockey team dropped five spots in this week's NFHCA Coaches top 25, securing the No. 15 spot in advance of Friday's contest against Michigan.
Coach Missy Meharg's squad lost two of its three games last week, falling to Northwestern and Princeton, who are now ranked No. 10 and No. 16, respectively. The Terps attack scored five times over that three game span.
Maryland secured a 2-1 win against No. 24 Iowa, which was ranked No. 19 entering that matchup. Slow starts have plagued the Terps, who Sunday ended a four-game homestand.
After its contest against the Wolverines, Maryland has a week off before facing Michigan State.
