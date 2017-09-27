BALTIMORE — Earlier this week, Maryland men's soccer coach Sasho Cirovski said his squad's visit to UMBC was an opportunity to expose players to "different teams from different conferences … in different settings."
But despite an unfamiliar environment in Tuesday's game, the contest unfolded similarly to the Terps' Friday game at Michigan State.
Maryland outplayed UMBC most of the game but settled for a 1-1 draw after a number of missed chances.
Defender Donovan Pines gave Maryland (6-0-3) a lead in the 55th minute after a pair of dribbling moves from forward Gordon Wild advanced the ball down the right flank.
Wild lofted the ball into the six-yard box, and midfielder Jake Rozhansky's slight header helped the ball through to Pines on the left side. Pines converted to the far post.
During the celebration, defender Miles Stray pulled the front of his shirt away from his chest and looked towards the crowd, making sure the record-setting UMBC crowd of 3766 people got a good look at the 'Maryland' spelled across his jersey.
UMBC (5-2-2) scored the first goal against Maryland's defense in 567 minutes to equalize.
After a couple of passes, UMBC lobbed the ball in front of Maryland goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, where numerous Retrievers attackers charged the net. Retrievers midfielder Gregg Hauck beat St. Clair to the ball, sticking his foot out and knocking it into the goal.
It was the fifth goal Maryland's conceded this season. All five having come directly from or shortly after set pieces, as UMBC used a free kick from around midfield to begin their scoring attack.
Wild almost Maryland a late winner off an 82nd-minute free kick, but O'Laughlin jumped to tip his shot over the crossbar and the Terps went to the fourth overtime of the season.
UMBC nearly stole a win late in the second overtime, but a block from defender Johannes Bergmann and a save from St. Clair stopped it and secured Maryland's third draw of the season.
