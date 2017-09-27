Mother is the sustenance that Him needs to keep going. Even if he's not creating anymore, he still thrives on encouragement, a certain praise that Mother readily gives. Mother portrays an innocence, which becomes cracked and broken as more and more people arrive to destroy her mind, body, and literally, soul. Aronofsky creates a clear contrast between each of the characters to emphasize the disparity between good and evil, a theme prevalent in Christian stories: Man, Woman, the two sons and even Him are evil outright, but Mother is evil for being so pure.