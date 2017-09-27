In the 2016 election, about 55 percent of eligible citizens voted, (2) nearly the lowest voter turnout in two decades. During the election there was talk, particularly on this campus, about Hillary Clinton being the lesser of two evils. There was talk about not voting, about writing in Harambe on the ballot, about not caring enough. Ultimately, though, any excuse to not vote in an election is absolute bullshit. This is a democracy and citizens are given the power to choose who leads us. It is unacceptable to waive that privilege, especially when so many of us don't have it.