By Brooks DuBose
For The Diamondback
City, state and university officials celebrated at MilkBoy ArtHouse on Wednesday hours before the venue's first live performance of the semester, sponsored by The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center.
More than 50 attendees toured the restaurant's bar, art gallery and performance spaces, while recognizing those from the University of Maryland and the city of College Park who made this project a reality.
The venue hosted the live performance, a rendition of "The Bitter Game" by Keith Wallace, on Wednesday and Thursday this week at 8 p.m. During this one-man play, Wallace tackles racial identity and police violence in America.
"[MilkBoy ArtHouse] is a way to recognize the partnerships that brought this together," said Martin Wollesen, the executive director of The Clarice.
Carlo Colella, this university's vice president for administration and finance, said projects like these "are part of what makes a great university town."
"We couldn't be happier with how this project has turned out," he said.
In addition to Colella and Wollesen, other officials included state Sen. Jim Rosapepe and representatives from the Foundation for the Advancement of Music Education.
"We zeroed in on the space we have now … on the edge of the campus. So, it's a literal arts bridge that brings people together," Wollesen said.
The idea of this space really started with Wollesen, university President Wallace Loh said during an interview last week. He formulated the idea of the collaboration between MilkBoy ArtHouse and The Clarice, Loh added.
"There is now a creative place in College Park where people can come together to explore and discover around complex and challenging issues we face as individuals and community," Wollesen said. "It's a brilliant opportunity."
Loh also complimented the creation of MilkBoy ArtHouse and its integration into the city for both students and residents.
"To take the art into the community, whether it's in College Park or neighborhoods in Washington D.C. or Baltimore, I think that is consistent with our land grant mission of taking assets of this university and making it available to the larger community," Loh said.
The Clarice has planned a variety of performances at MilkBoy ArtHouse, with the next one slated for Oct. 6. This performance will be by "La Manta," a Flamenco band from Mexico.
Although some students are excited about the prospect of more of these live performances, other are worried about the establishment's menu prices.
Senior Konnor Shetler, an economics and government and politics major, said he thinks MilkBoy ArtHouse's prices may prevent some students from coming to eat and see shows. Other bars in the area offer cheaper deals on beer, which may push students away, he added.
Senior Brooks Gearhart, an economics and supply chain management major, said he's been to the restaurant several times, but he's most excited about the upstairs music space.
"People could have dinner down here and then go upstairs, see a band, have some beers and hang out," Gearhart said. "I can totally see people coming out to a 10 or 11 o'clock show upstairs."
Comments