Opponent: Minnesota (3-0)
Location: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Kickoff time: Saturday, noon EST
Last week: UCF 38, Maryland 10; Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3
TV: FS1 — Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman
Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) and ESPN 980 AM (Washington, D.C.) — Johnny Holliday and Tim Strachan
Student Radio: WMUC Sports —
11 a.m. CST weather forecast: 58 degrees, sunny, 11 mph winds.
Three Terps to watch
Quarterback Max Bortenschlager: The Terps will trot out Bortenschlager against the Gophers after losing their top two quarterbacks to ACL tears. The Fishers, Indiana, native made his first career start last year against Nebraska, throwing for 191 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 loss. His second start will be Maryland's first-ever game at Minnesota.
Running back Ty Johnson: Through Maryland's first two games, Johnson averaged 15.1 yards per carry to lead all running backs. But against UCF last weekend, he was a non-factor, picking up just 25 yards on 11 carries. This season, Minnesota has allowed an average of 59.0 rushing yards per game, the best in the nation. Johnson will be hard-pressed to return to form this week.
Linebacker Jermaine Carter: Carter was a huge factor when Maryland upset then-No. 23 Texas in week one, as he recorded seven tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup. The senior paces the Terps in tackles for the third consecutive season, and if the defense wants to bounce back from its meltdown against the Knights, he'll have to lead the charge.
Three Gophers to watch
Running back Rodney Smith: While Minnesota's running game isn't as dominant as its run defense, the Golden Gophers can still pound opponents on the ground. After a 1,158-yard campaign in 2016, Smith hasn't missed a beat this season, with 275 rushing yards through three games. UCF gashed Maryland for 250 yards last weekend, and this week could be more of the same.
Wide receiver Tyler Johnson: No, this isn't the Maryland running back's evil twin brother (to our knowledge, at least). Johnson caught 14 passes for 141 yards as a freshman in 2016, but he's blown that out of the water in 2017, racking up 282 yards on 12 receptions. For a Minnesota offense that's still run-oriented, he's provided another big-play option down the field.
Linebacker Jonathan Celestin: In their three nonconference games, the Gophers allowed 24 points total (remember, the Terps gave up 38 last week alone). Celestin has spearheaded the Minnesota defense, with 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and two pass breakups over those three contests. Johnson and co. will have to keep the senior captain in check.
Comments